Kingston, Ont. region braces for wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area.

According to the government agency, high levels of air pollution are expected throughout Monday and possibly through Tuesday due to forest fires in Quebec. The statement says both air quality and visibility may fluctuate over short distances and could vary from hour to hour due to the wildfire smoke.

The special air quality statement was issued just before 10:30 a.m. Monday and warns that wildfire smoke can be harmful to your health even at low concentrations; however, everyone responds differently. Environment Canada says mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.

The statement has resulted in a public service announcement from KFL&A Public Health outlining actions residents can take to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke. The local public health unit says activity levels should be reduced if breathing becomes uncomfortable or if you or someone in your care feels unwell. Public health also recommends drinking water to help your body cope with the smoke and keeping your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable.

KFL&A Public Health says those with lung ailments, heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Mild and common symptoms of smoke exposure include:

sore and watery eyes

runny nose and sinus irritation

scratchy throat and mild coughing

headache

Severe symptoms of smoke exposure include: