Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Conservatives threaten delay to federal budget with 900 proposed amendments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2023 2:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Conservatives have 900 amendments to federal budget: Poilievre'
Conservatives have 900 amendments to federal budget: Poilievre
WATCH: Conservatives have 900 amendments to federal budget, Poilievre says
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said his party will put forward 900 amendments to the federal budget. He is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don’t meet his demands.

During a news conference this morning, Poilievre outlines two conditions to avoid potential filibustering by his party.

He is calling on the federal government to present a plan to balance its budget “in order to bring down inflation and interest rates.”

Click to play video: 'Liberals pitch their ‘fiscally responsible’ budget'
Liberals pitch their ‘fiscally responsible’ budget

He also demands the Liberals cancel any future increases to the carbon price.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Poilievre says if his demands are not met, his party will use all procedural tools at its disposal, including amendments and lengthy speeches, to block the bill.

Poilievre’s threat comes as MPs gear up for their summer break, with the Commons set to rise June 23.

More on Canada
ConservativesPierre PoilievreFederal BudgetCanada BudgetBudget 2023Liberal Budgetfederal budget 2023conservatives budgetBudget Delaybudget amendmentsbudget filibuster
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content