B.C. coroner to join doctors, children’s representative in update on toxic drug deaths

Top health officials in British Columbia are set to provide an update on the province’s toxic drug crisis, which has claimed nearly 12,000 lives since 2016.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Dr. Kelsey Louie of the First Nations Health Authority, and B.C. representative for children and youth Jennifer Charlesworth are all scheduled to speak.

The press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on BC1 and on Global BC’s website and Facebook page.

It’s been seven years since the province declared a public health emergency due to the overdose crisis, fuelled by fentanyl and other unregulated substances.

More than six people die every day in B.C. from suspected toxic drugs, which 596 lives lost between January and March — the second-highest total ever recorded in the first three months of a calendar year.

More than 200 people died last month alone.

According to data released by the BC Coroners Service, 71 per cent of those who have died this year were between 30 and 59 years old, and 77 per cent were men.

Vancouver, Surrey and Greater Victoria have been hit the hardest.

In April, the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) revealed First Nations people died at 5.9 times the rate of other residents in 2022, with 373 toxic drug-poisoning deaths in total — an increase of 6.3 per cent from 2021.

Last year was the deadliest on record, with 2,314 people have been lost to the crisis. The highest rates of death were in Vancouver, Terrace, Merritt, Hope and Prince George.

First Nations people represent 3.3 per cent of B.C.’s population, but the FNHA has said 16.4 per cent of those who died from overdoses in 2022 were Indigenous. The crisis is especially dire for First Nations women, who died at 11.2 times the rate non-Indigenous women in B.C.

In the summer of 2021, the province launched its prescribed safer supply program for people who are at risk of dying from toxic drugs, connecting them to a safer substance and the health-care system.

As of March, Providence Health Care said more than 5,000 British Columbians were receiving drugs through the initiative.

The BC Alcohol and Drug Information and Referral Service is available 24/7 to connect those affected by drug and alcohol use to counselling, toll-free at 1-800-663-1441.

Information on harm reduction services and overdose prevention is available on the B.C. government’s website.

A map of safe injection sites and free naloxone pickup locations, and other resources for users, caregivers, and concerned friends and family, are available on the Toward The Heart website.