Crime

Man arrested after break and enter at Peterborough residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 1:53 pm
Police say a man attempted to get into the bedroom of a female resident before fleeing when she screamed early Sunday. View image in full screen
Police say a man attempted to get into the bedroom of a female resident before fleeing when she screamed early Sunday. Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man is facing break-in and other charges following an incident at a residence early Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a residential break-in where they learned someone kicked in the front door. The suspect then attempted to get into the bedroom of the female resident before fleeing when she screamed.

Police say the victim’s neighbour assisted police in identifying a suspect.

“After several hours and obtaining a warrant, officers were able to enter the suspect’s residence and take the man into custody,” police stated.

Trending Now

A 61-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence and mischief under $5,000

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.

