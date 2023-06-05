Suspect in custody after man stabbed in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just after noon on Monday in the Bloor Street West and Gardenvale Road area.

Police said officers received reports that a person had been stabbed.

According to police, a man was located with injuries.

The severity of his injuries was not immediately known.

Officers said the suspect fled eastbound on Bloor Street West, where they were taken into custody.

-more to come…

