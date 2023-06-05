Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2023 12:03 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Losses in the base metal stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.61 points at 19,982.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 136.34 points at 33,626.42. The S&P 500 index was up 5.19 points at 4,287.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 56.35 points at 13,297.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.45 cents US compared with 74.43 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The July crude contract was up 81 cents at US$72.55 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$4.50 at US$1,974.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$3.76 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content