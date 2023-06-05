Kelowna City Hall to fly flags at half-mast to pay tribute to community builder

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna City Hall will pay tribute to a beloved community builder this week by flying its flags at half-mast.

Former city councillor, MLA and MP and continual community builder Al Horning died March 20 at age 83.

The city said in a notice sent out on Monday that flags at civic facilities throughout the city will be lowered to half-mast on Saturday, June 10 to honour Horning.

“Al Horning represented the epitome of community service,” Mayor Tom Dyas said in a press release.

“He was an inspiring leader whose years of dedicated public service in all three levels of government have resulted in a legacy of benefits for our community.”

Horning served as city councillor from 1980 to 1988 and from 2002 to 2005. He was instrumental in key transformational city projects, including the expansion of the Kelowna International Airport runway.

Last February, in recognition of Horning’s years of dedicated service, Dyas announced that a new road would be named in his honour, connecting the airport to Rutland – both of which benefited from his decades of advocacy on their behalf.

His greatest accomplishment, according to a 2019 Kelowna Daily Courier article, was the expansion of the airport runway, which allowed bigger planes to come into Kelowna, and later fighting for the Western Star military truck contract.

He didn’t always set his sights on such sizable goals, also working to build the ball diamonds of Rutland.