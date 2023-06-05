Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest of man with firearm at residence

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a gunpoint arrest following an incident involving a man with a firearm.

Peterborough police said that at around 8 p.m. on Friday, a man with a gun was reported to be making verbal threats at a Sherbrooke Street home.

Officers found the suspect with a holstered firearm on the porch of the home.

Police say officers approached the suspect and conducted a gunpoint arrest. The suspect complied with the officers’ demands and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers seized a firearm and determined it was a replica.

A 49-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

The incident occurred on the same day police were investigating a fatal shooting at an nearby encampment on Wolfe Street around 2:30 a.m. when a woman was found with gunshot injuries and later died in hospital.