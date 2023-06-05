Menu

Crime

Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest of man with firearm at residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 11:53 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a gunpoint arrest at a Sherbrooke St. residence after reports of a man brandishing a firearm and making threats on June 2, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a gunpoint arrest following an incident involving a man with a firearm.

Peterborough police said that at around 8 p.m. on Friday, a man with a gun was reported to be making verbal threats at a Sherbrooke Street home.

Officers found the suspect with a holstered firearm on the porch of the home.

Police say officers approached the suspect and conducted a gunpoint arrest. The suspect complied with the officers’ demands and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers seized a firearm and determined it was a replica.

A 49-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

The incident occurred on the same day police were investigating a fatal shooting at an nearby encampment on Wolfe Street around 2:30 a.m. when a woman was found with gunshot injuries and later died in hospital.

