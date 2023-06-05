Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, June 5

Send this page to someone via email

The Shift Project and sexual harassment, the Alberta election‘s impact on Saskatchewan and preserving prairie grasslands.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, June 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The Shift Project dealing with workplace sexual harassment

The Shift Project from the Public Legal Education Association of Saskatchewan is providing free legal advice to anyone who believes they have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.

It includes understanding whether sexual harassment has occurred and options available for dealing with workplace sexual harassment.

Hilary Peterson, a legal program co-ordinator with PLEA, joins Chris Carr with more on the work she is doing with The Shift Project.

The Shift Project dealing with workplace sexual harassment

Ken Coates looks at the impact of the Alberta election on Saskatchewan

Danielle Smith continues as premier of Alberta after a United Conservative Party win in last month’s election.

Smith and the UCP formed a majority government with the win, but it was still one of the closest finishes seen in recent history in that province.

Political expert Ken Coates discusses the main takeaways from the Alberta election and what it could mean for Saskatchewan.

Ken Coates looks at the impact of the Alberta election on Saskatchewan

NCC looking to protect 500K of prairie grassland

The prairie grassland is one the most endangered and least protected ecosystems in the world, but the Nature Conservancy of Canada is looking to change that.

The NCC is calling for the preservation of more than 500,000 hectares of grassland by 2030, an area that is six times the size of Calgary.

NCC regional director Cameron Wood joins Chris Carr on World Environment Day to talk about the country’s dwindling supply of prairie grassland and what could happen if it goes unprotected.

NCC looking to protect 500K of prairie grassland

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 5

Hot, humid and a risk of thunderstorms — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Monday, June 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.