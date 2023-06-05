Menu

Canada

NFI Group signs deal with TTC for up to 621 battery-electric transit buses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2023 8:26 am
A TTC hybrid electric bus is seen waiting on University Avenue in Toronto on Sunday, May 24, 2020. View image in full screen
A TTC hybrid electric bus is seen waiting on University Avenue in Toronto on Sunday, May 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan
NFI Group Inc. says it has signed a five-year deal to build up to 621 40-foot battery-electric buses for the Toronto Transit Commission.

The contract includes a firm order for 186 Xcelsior Charge NG heavy-duty transit buses, as well as the option for up to an additional 435 of the same buses.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Winnipeg-based NFI says it added 261 buses to its backlog in the first quarter of 2023 based on the TTC’s initial base firm and option order.

The deal builds on a 2022 contract with the TTC for 134 Xcelsior 40-foot hybrid-electric heavy-duty transit buses and 68 Xcelsior 60-foot hybrid-electric buses.

That four-year contract includes options for up to an additional 263 40-foot hybrid-electric buses and 100 60-foot buses.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

