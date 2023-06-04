26-year-old man drowns at North Vancouver’s Rice Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man has died after drowning at North Vancouver’s Rice Lake on Saturday.

North Vancouver RCMP and emergency crews were called to Rice Lake around 3:30 p.m. for a reported drowning.

North Vancouver firefighters were the first on scene and two jumped into the water to help bring the man ashore. Life-saving measures were performed but sadly the man was pronounced dead.

“When our members saw they were still in the water in a shallow area working, doing CPR basically in the water, two of our members jumped in the water, swam out, got the patient, swam him to shore, and started the full operation of trying for resuscitation,” said Capt. Kit Little, with North Vancouver District Fire and Rescue.

The man was at the lake swimming with friends at the time of the incident.

Police said criminality is not suspected for the fatal incident.