Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

26-year-old man drowns at North Vancouver’s Rice Lake

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 5:39 pm
Rice Lake Drowning View image in full screen
A man has died after drowning at Rice Lake on Saturday. Global News
A 26-year-old man has died after drowning at North Vancouver’s Rice Lake on Saturday.

North Vancouver RCMP and emergency crews were called to Rice Lake around 3:30 p.m. for a reported drowning.

North Vancouver firefighters were the first on scene and two jumped into the water to help bring the man ashore. Life-saving measures were performed but sadly the man was pronounced dead.

West Vancouver drowning victim remembered

“When our members saw they were still in the water in a shallow area working, doing CPR basically in the water, two of our members jumped in the water, swam out, got the patient, swam him to shore, and started the full operation of trying for resuscitation,” said Capt. Kit Little, with North Vancouver District Fire and Rescue.

The man was at the lake swimming with friends at the time of the incident.

Police said criminality is not suspected for the fatal incident.

