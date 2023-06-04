OPP say officers investigating ‘random’ homicide in Collingwood

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway in Collingwood, Ont., after police were called to a “random incident” that officers are treating as a homicide.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Friday night, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said its Collingwood and Blue Mountains detachments were called for a disturbance on Matthew Way in Collingwood.

A homicide investigation was then launched, according to police. No details of the incident have been released, but investigators said they believed it was random.

“Local residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area,” police said, promising more information would be released when it is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.