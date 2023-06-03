Man dies after driving into ditch in Brock Township, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 60s has died after his car went into a ditch in Brock Township, Ont., on Friday evening.

Durham Regional Police said the single-vehicle crash took place before 6 p.m. June 2 on Lakeridge Road near Beach Road in Brock. A 62-year-old man was driving when his car veered off the roadway and into a ditch.

Investigators said he was driving a 2003 Ford pickup truck and was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The road was closed for several hours while police collected evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers.