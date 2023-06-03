Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man put Toronto bus passenger in choke hold unprovoked: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 3, 2023 10:59 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are searching for a man that officers say put a stranger in a chokehold on a Toronto bus.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday around 7:40 a.m. on a bus in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East area of the city.

According to police, a passenger was standing on an eastbound Toronto bus near the front door when a stranger attacked him and put him in a chokehold “without provocation.”

The incident reportedly happened as the bus was coming to a stop on Kennedy Road.

Toronto police said the suspect was aged between 30 and 40 and had a black beard. He wore a white tank top, khaki shorts and black shoes.

Police say a man put another passenger in a choke hold on a Toronto bus.
Police say a man put another passenger in a choke hold on a Toronto bus. TPS / Handout
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTPSToronto Transit CommissionToronto assaultSheppard AvenueKennedy RoadTTC ViolenceToronto Bus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers