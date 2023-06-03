Man put Toronto bus passenger in choke hold unprovoked: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man that officers say put a stranger in a chokehold on a Toronto bus.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday around 7:40 a.m. on a bus in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East area of the city.

According to police, a passenger was standing on an eastbound Toronto bus near the front door when a stranger attacked him and put him in a chokehold “without provocation.”

The incident reportedly happened as the bus was coming to a stop on Kennedy Road.

Toronto police said the suspect was aged between 30 and 40 and had a black beard. He wore a white tank top, khaki shorts and black shoes.