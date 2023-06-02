Getaway vehicle, social media profile used in robberies, thefts lead to Calgary arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have arrested a pair of people they believe were responsible for a series of robberies and thefts. Police said all the incidents occurred during “buy-and-sell transactions” for electronics that were advertised online.

Police believe a dozen robberies and thefts happened between April 23 and May 29 after multiple sellers posted iPhones for sale online. Investigators believe multiple suspects were using the same Facebook profile with the name “Chris Luma” to pose as a prospective buyer.

Police received multiple reports containing similar descriptions of a getaway vehicle during the incidents and investigators determined two suspects were involved.

On May 29, police executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Cedardale Road S.W., where they found stolen electronics, stolen licence plates and arrested one suspect.

Deng Amag, 18, was charged with robbery, theft under $5,000, trafficking stolen property and multiple breaches of court orders. Amag is due to appear in court on June 9.

Also on May 29, a search warrant was executed in the 4400 block of Richardson Way S.W., resulting in the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The 15-year-old faces charges of robbery and theft under $5,000. He is due to appear in court on June 16.

Police encourage anyone who becomes the victim of a theft or robbery during a buy-and-sell transaction to immediately report the incident to police, so evidence can be gathered and investigated quickly. Crimes can be reported to the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by calling 911 for crimes in progress.

The CPS also shared some safety tips when engaging in transactions that began online: