Calgary father and adult son accused of assaulting, exploiting teen girls in their stores

A Calgary man and his adult son, both of whom own and run businesses in a southwest Calgary strip mall, are accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls and giving them alcohol, cigarettes and drugs.

The Calgary Police Service investigation, which began in April, was spurred by a missing 13-year-old girl who, after being found, told officers she was in a relationship with 24-year-old Sumrit Walia. According to police, the girl said Walia had given her alcohol, drugs and vapes.

Walia and his 56-year-old father Gurpartap Singh Walia own and operate two neighbouring shops in Haysboro in the 200 block of Haddon Road S.W.: the Haddon Convenience Store and Premier Liquor Wine and Spirits.

Police say the investigation determined multiple teenage girls had been sexually assaulted between December 2022 and May of this year and had been given vapes, marijuana, cigarettes and alcohol. The victims, who are under the age of 16, were not legally able to consent to a sexual encounter due to their age.

On June 1, both Sumrit and Gurpatrap were arrested and officers searched a home in the 100 block of Panamount Close N.W., in Panorama Hills, in connection with the investigation. The search yielded 975 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $97,500 as well as seven handguns.

Both stores were also searched resulting in the seizure of a computer containing child pornography, drugs and drug paraphernalia, contraband tobacco, vape cartridges and collapsible batons.

The elder Walia’s charges include:

Four counts of sexual assault;

Four counts of sexual interference; and,

Selling contraband tobacco.

Gurpartap is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

The charges against Sumrit, who was scheduled to appear in court Friday, include:

Sexual interference with a minor;

Sexual exploitation;

Possession of child pornography;

Creating child pornography;

Unlawful possession of a firearm;

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Extortion; and,

Three counts of uttering threats.

Police say the victims are being supported by the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.