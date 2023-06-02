Video shows suspect bear-spraying victim after allegedly stealing AirPods on Vancouver street

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating after a man allegedly stole some AirPods on Wednesday afternoon and then used bear spray on the victim.

The incident was recorded by a witness.

Police said just before 3 p.m., the victim confronted the man who allegedly stole the headphones near Granville and Robson streets. He had been able to track them to that location, police explained.

“The victim and the suspect had a brief interaction,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said Friday.

“And then it’s seen on video that the suspect bear sprays the victim.”

Visintin said the suspect fled the area before police arrived and the investigation is ongoing.

2:12 Vancouver puts restrictions on the sale of bear spray

In March, Vancouver city council voted unanimously to restrict the sale and display of bear spray, following public safety concerns from police.

Under the changes to the city’s Licence Bylaw, retailers will no longer be able to sell bear spray to anyone under the age of 19.

Adult buyers will have to provide identification, and retailers will be required to keep a record of all sales for a period of one year. Product will also need to be kept in a locked or secured area.

“I know there is some legislation that has come out to restrict bear spray being sold and who it is sold to,” Visintin said. “Again, it’s only used for people who are hunting in the wilderness. It’s not used as a form of self-defence. It’s criminal in that case.”