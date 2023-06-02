Police seek 3 suspects after cigarettes stolen from business in Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects are wanted after police say a “large quantity” of cigarettes were stolen in late May from a business in Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on May 23, individuals smashed the front door of a business on Division Street. Two people entered the store and took cigarettes.

Police say a third individual was driving a vehicle in which all three fled. The vehicle “appears to be” an older model Grand Marquis.

Surveillance image of a suspect in the theft.

The vehicle in which three individuals fled in after the theft.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca. Tips received through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.