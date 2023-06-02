Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek 3 suspects after cigarettes stolen from business in Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 4:43 pm
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating the theft of cigarettes from a business on May 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating the theft of cigarettes from a business on May 23, 2023. Cobourg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three suspects are wanted after police say a “large quantity” of cigarettes were stolen in late May from a business in Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on May 23, individuals smashed the front door of a business on Division Street. Two people entered the store and took cigarettes.

Police say a third individual was driving a vehicle in which all three fled. The vehicle “appears to be” an older model Grand Marquis.

Surveillance image of a suspect in the theft.
Surveillance image of a suspect in the theft.
The vehicle in which three individuals fled in after the theft.
The vehicle in which three individuals fled in after the theft.
Surveillance image of a suspect in the theft.
Surveillance image of a suspect in the theft.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca. Tips received through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
RobberyTheftBreak And EnterCobourgBreak InCobourg Police ServiceStolen Cigarettescigarette theftcigarette robberycigarettes stolen
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers