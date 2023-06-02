1 person in life-threatening condition after vehicle rollover in East Gwillimbury

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision in East Gwillimbury, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called to the intersection of Doane Road and 2nd Concession at 2:17 p.m. on Friday for reports of a vehicle rollover.

When police arrived, one person was found unconscious and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The other occupant of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

“The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours,” police wrote in a tweet.

More to come…

Road Closure: YRP is on scene of a serious collision in the intersection of Doane Rd / 2nd Concession, East Gwillimbury. The intersection is expected to be closed for a several hours. — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) June 2, 2023