Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person in life-threatening condition after vehicle rollover in East Gwillimbury

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 4:05 pm
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision in East Gwillimbury, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called to the intersection of Doane Road and 2nd Concession at 2:17 p.m. on Friday for reports of a vehicle rollover.

When police arrived, one person was found unconscious and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The other occupant of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

“The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours,” police wrote in a tweet.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Toronto
CollisionYork Regional PoliceYRPSerious collisionEast Gwillimburycollision east gwillimburyeasy gwillimbury collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers