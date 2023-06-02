Ontario’s police watchdog investigating death of Etobicoke man

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man in Etobicoke.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on June 2 at around 2 a.m., officers were executing a search warrant in connection with a domestic violence investigation at an apartment at 551 The West Mall.

According to the SIU, officers located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU said the man has been identified as Kyle Andrews.

The agency said four investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.