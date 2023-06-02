Menu

Politics

Statue of Queen Elizabeth repaired and reinstalled, two years after vandalism

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2023 1:16 pm
Workers reinstall a statue of Queen Elizabeth that was toppled on Canada Day 2021 on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Friday June 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Workers reinstall a statue of Queen Elizabeth that was toppled on Canada Day 2021 on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Friday June 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert
A bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth that was toppled on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature has been repaired and put back in place.

The three-metre-high statue was one of two monuments hauled to the ground on Canada Day in 2021 by demonstrators following the discovery of suspected unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The statue landed face-first when it was toppled and was damaged in several areas, but remained intact.

Charles Brunet, the owner of the company that restored the statue, says it was a lot of work but he is happy the queen is back where she had stood.

He says the face was pushed in, the body was scraped, and the whole statue had to be sandblasted and recoated.

Protesters also toppled a larger statue of Queen Victoria, which was damaged beyond repair and has not been replaced.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

