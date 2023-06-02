Motorists being asked to plan ahead as popular Montreal bike tour hits the streets

Send this page to someone via email

The first weekend of June is a time when cyclists from near and far converge on the city and take over the streets for the annual Go Vélo Montréal Festival which includes the Tour la Nuit on Friday and the Tour de l’Île on Sunday.

The Tour la Nuit, in it’s 24th edition, features a 24-kilotmeter car-free course through six of the city’s boroughs including Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension, Montreal-North, Anjou, Saint-Léonard and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

It starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Maisonneuve Park at the intersection of Rosemont Boulevard and 26th Avenue with staggered departure times until 9:15 p.m. Cyclists are expected back at the park via an entrance on Sherbrooke Street E. between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Street closures, however, will begin as early as 5 p.m. in some areas and end as late as midnight to allow for street barriers to be set up and taken down afterward.

A full list of street closures can be found on the Go Vélo Montréal website.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead to avoid getting stuck in traffic or to use a navigation app like Waze.

Organizers have even set up phone lines and an email service for those who need help planning their routes, whether they’re getting around on foot, by bike, public transit or car.

“You can reach our traffic specialists by email as well as at the following numbers: 514 521-8356, ext. 8 or 1 800 567-8356 , ext. 8,” a message on the festival website reads.

The phone lines will be in service on the following days and times:

Friday, June 2, from noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Sunday, June 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festival organizers say alternative measures have been put in place to ensure access to health facilities located near the tour routes in affected boroughs.

Nonetheless, it is recommended that patients get information from the facilities before heading out. Organizers are also encouraging people to call Info-Santé at 811 before going to an ER in one of the affected health-care facilities.

In case of an emergency, call 911.

Tour de l’Île — 38th edition

Cyclists, taking part in Sunday’s Tour de l’Île have different options, depending on how long they want to cycle.

The regular route is a 47-kilometre ride through seven Montreal boroughs including Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Montreal-North, Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, Anjou and Saint-Léonard.

There’s also a discovery course where riders can choose between a 50- or 100-kilometre circuit.

Departures from Maisonneuve Park will take place between 9 a.m and 10:15 a.m. for cyclists riding on the regular route. It will be completely closed off to traffic until 2:30 p.m.

The Discovery Course has riders starting at 7 a.m. with portions of the circuit happening on roads open to traffic.

Some streets will be closed as early as 6 a.m. and will remained closed until 3:05 p.m. at the latest.

A complete list of road closures for Sunday’s tour can also be found on the festival website.