Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Poilievre wishes ‘happy Pride month’ — but tight-lipped on joining celebrations

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2023 1:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Poilievre responds to anti-LGBTQ2 laws in Uganda, does not comment on participating in pride march'
Poilievre responds to anti-LGBTQ2 laws in Uganda, does not comment on participating in pride march
WATCH ABOVE: Poilievre responds to anti-LGBTQ laws in Uganda, does not comment on participating in pride march
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is wishing LGBTQ people a happy Pride month, linking it with his platform’s focus on freedom, but he is not saying whether he’ll be attending any Pride events.

The Opposition leader also joined a weeklong chorus of condemnation of Uganda’s plan to jail gender and sexual minorities.

“I wish everyone a happy Pride month, because our freedom is something in which all of us can take pride,” Poilievre told reporters in Winnipeg on Friday morning.

LGBTQ groups across North America celebrate June as Pride month, although festivals and parades happen throughout the summer in different Canadian cities.

When asked whether he’d march in any Pride parades, Poilievre instead talked about the values of choice and openness.

He said that for LGBTQ people, this includes “the freedom to marry, start a family, raise kids; freedom from bigotry and bashing; freedom to be judged by personal character, not by group identity; freedom to start a life and be judged on your merit.”

Story continues below advertisement

He also said Canada should continue to resettle LGBTQ refugees from abroad.

Click to play video: 'Canada could reassess Ugandan refugee claims amid harsh new anti-gay laws'
Canada could reassess Ugandan refugee claims amid harsh new anti-gay laws

His comments come as conservative groups in the U.S. take aim at LGBTQ people, such as by blocking access to gender-affirming care for transgender people or protesting drag queen performances.

Trending Now

When asked about a Uganda law that allows judges to jail people for up to 10 years for same-sex relations, Poilievre called the legislation “outrageous and appalling.” He noted that former prime minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government had been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ people.

Poilievre’s comments on the Uganda bill come days after condemnation from members of his caucus, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and numerous other MPs.

More on Canada
PridePierre Poilievregay rightsPride MonthLGBTQ rightsUgandapride eventsPierre Poilievre beliefsPierre Poilievre gay rightsPierre Poilievre LGBTQPierre Poilievre policiesPierre Poilievre PridePierre Poilievre Pride monthPierre Poilievre Uganda
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers