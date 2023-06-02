Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Multiple power outages around London and surrounding region, thousands impacted

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 11:59 am
London Hydro is reporting more than 20 power outages in the north end of the city, impacting roughly 12,600 customers on Friday June 2, 2023. View image in full screen
London Hydro is reporting more than 20 power outages in the north end of the city, impacting roughly 12,600 customers on Friday June 2, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Multiple power outages are being reported, affecting over 30,000 people in the London, Ont., and surrounding region on Friday.

London Hydro is reporting more than 20 outages in the north end of the Forest City.

Story continues below advertisement

Hydro One is also reporting outages north of the city, saying that approximately 18,500 people in the areas of Lambton County, Huron County, Middlesex County, and Perth County have been impacted. They estimate that power should be restored by 2 p.m.

Trending Now

However, London Hydro is reporting that nearly 12,600 customers have been impacted in the city, with an estimated restoration time of 4 p.m.

Officials advise that all dark intersections should be treated as four-way stops.

More to come.

More on Canada
London OntarioLdnontMiddlesex CountyHydro OneHuron CountyPerth Countypower outageslambton countyNorth EndLondon Hydro
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers