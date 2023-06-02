Multiple power outages around London and surrounding region, thousands impacted

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple power outages are being reported, affecting over 30,000 people in the London, Ont., and surrounding region on Friday.

London Hydro is reporting more than 20 outages in the north end of the Forest City.

MORE: Hydro One is also reporting outages north of the city, impacting more than 18,500 people in areas of Lambton, Huron, Middlesex, and Perth counties. An estimated restoration time of 2 p.m. has been provided. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/LsYhoHGYtN — 980 London Traffic (@London_Traffic) June 2, 2023

Hydro One is also reporting outages north of the city, saying that approximately 18,500 people in the areas of Lambton County, Huron County, Middlesex County, and Perth County have been impacted. They estimate that power should be restored by 2 p.m.

However, London Hydro is reporting that nearly 12,600 customers have been impacted in the city, with an estimated restoration time of 4 p.m.

Officials advise that all dark intersections should be treated as four-way stops.

