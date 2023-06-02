N.S. man charged with first-degree murder after turning himself in: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man has been charged with first-degree murder after walking into RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth and stating he had just killed someone, according to RCMP.

In a release Friday, RCMP said that a 50-year-old man arrived at the headquarters on Wednesday afternoon and “stated that he had just killed a female.”

“The man was immediately arrested and Queens District RCMP conducted a wellbeing check on the 62-year-old woman. Sadly, RCMP officers located her deceased,” the release read.

Jeffrey Allen Ohrt, 50, of Liverpool, N.S. has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

RCMP said the victim and Ohrt knew each other, and police believe this was a “targeted incident.”

The investigation is being led by the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 902-365-3120 or Crime Stoppers.