Entertainment

Linkin Park’s “Numb” video chalks up another billion views in just three years.

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted June 3, 2023 9:00 am
Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on the Projekt Revolution Tour at the new Ford Amphitheatre in Tampa Fla. on Aug. 18, 2004. View image in full screen
Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on the Projekt Revolution Tour at the new Ford Amphitheatre in Tampa Fla. on Aug. 18, 2004. John Davisson/ABACA
After Chester Bennington died in July 2017, fans embarked on a campaign to push “Numb,” a big single from the Meteora album of 2003, to get a billion views on YouTube. It took a little less than 18 months, but they did it.

This week, the video (first uploaded on March 5, 2007, during the very early days of YouTube) hit two billion views, which makes it one of the most-seen rock videos ever in the history of YouTube. What’s been seen more? “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses, “Believer” from Imagine Dragons (not exactly a pure rock hit because it had a lot of help from the pop world, but still) and…well, I think that’s about it.

To move from one billion to two billion views in just three years is a pretty impressive feat. https://youtu.be/kXYiU_JCYtU

YouTubeGuns N' RosesChester BenningtonLinkin ParkNumbTwo BillionMeteora
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

