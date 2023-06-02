Menu

Crime

Man found suffering from critical injuries in east Toronto after apparent assault

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 8:14 am
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
A man was taken to hospital after he was found suffering from critical injuries on an east Toronto walkway late Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to a medical call at 11:34 p.m. in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue area of Scarborough.

Police said there were reports a man who appeared to have been assaulted was found on a walkway.

Paramedics told Global News they took the victim to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a male suspect nearby and he was taken into custody, police said.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

