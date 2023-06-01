Port of Vancouver CEO steps down after polarizing marine terminal approval

Send this page to someone via email

Less than two months after Ottawa’s approval of its controversial marine terminal expansion proposal, the head of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is stepping down.

Veteran CEO Robin Silvester announced Thursday that it’s “time for a new challenge” and a “new leader” now that the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 project approval is in the bag.

“With support from our partners, we have delivered over $1 billion of infrastructure over the last decade and a half,” Silvester said in a news release.

“The port authority has a strong leadership team to lead it into the future, and I want to thank the entire port team for their contributions to our collective success.”

Silvester has been at the helm of the port authority for more than 14 years.

According to the port authority, international trade through the Port of Vancouver has grown 40 per cent under his watch. He has also been a “critical part” of the port’s environmental initiatives.

On Thursday, the port authority also launched its seventh seasonal vessel slowdown to protect endangered southern resident killer whales. The port is also working to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“I want to thank Robin Silvester for his leadership over the last 14 years,” said Judy Rogers, port authority board chair in the news release.

“Robin helped guide the port authority through a period of incredible growth and accomplishment, culminating with the recent federal environmental assessment approval of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.”

The $3.5-billion project aims to build a new three-berth terminal in Roberts Bank with the goal of supporting the future region’s trading needs. The port authority and private investors will pay for it.

The project was given the green light by Ottawa in April, with hundreds of legally-binding conditions aimed at minimizing its impact on the ecosystem and the land-use activities of local First Nations.

It’s approval is already facing two legal challenges — one by a coalition of environmental groups, and the other by the Lummi Nation in Washington state, who was not consulted on the project and whose unceded territory includes the project site.

According to the port authority, Silvester will remain head of the organization during the leadership transition phase. Its board of directors is now undertaking a global search to replace him.