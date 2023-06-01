Pride Toronto director says Bass apology a first step, encourages talk with community

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Pride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste says Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass’s apology for supporting anti-2SLGBTQ+ boycotts on social media was a “first step,” but adds it’s important “it goes beyond an apology.”

“I think we need to start seeing a little bit more accountability in relation to (some) training (and see if) he’s really demonstrating that he wants to unlearn that bias,” Modeste said Thursday.

Bass was booed by the Rogers Centre crowd on Wednesday night in his first appearance since making a brief statement a day earlier.

He prefaced his pre-game remarks Tuesday by saying, “I’ll make this quick” before speaking for 33 seconds. Bass declined to take questions from reporters.

The right-handed reliever said he was “truly sorry” for the post and that he’d use team resources to better educate himself, adding “the ballpark is for everybody.”

“It’s more him having a conversation with the community more than anything else,” Modeste said. “As much as I respect the press, I think the press are going to be asking him hard questions, but the community will be able to tell him personally how his action has made them feel.

“This is where I think most of the conversation needs to happen. Between him and the community.”

A 35-year-old native of Dearborn, Mich., Bass has more than 33,000 followers on Instagram. He shared a post Monday urging others to spurn Target and Bud Light over support they showed for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Pride month celebrations kicked off Thursday in Toronto. More than 200,000 marchers and over two million spectators are expected at the city’s annual Pride Parade on June 25.

The Jays’ annual Pride weekend at Rogers Centre is set to begin June 9.

Bass pitched one inning in a 4-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday and there was noticeable booing from the home crowd of 42,205 as he trotted from the bullpen to the mound.

“There are going to be consequences for his behaviour,” Modeste said. “I don’t know if it’s going to continue up until (June 9), but definitely I know that the community was upset and the community reacted.

“I do hope that between now and then that he makes some time to at least meet with the community and have some honest conversation. I think that will help to release some of the current pressures that the community is feeling and will also help with some accountability.”

Bass did not pitch in Toronto’s 3-1 win over Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon.

The booing the night before was not of the over-the-top variety, but was certainly noticeable. The disapproval was noted by the commentators on the television broadcast.

“You don’t want to say you expect it, but you definitely hear it,” said Jays manager John Schneider. “Again, I think everyone is allowed to feel how they want to feel.

“I think Anthony did a good job in navigating those emotions last night in that inning and hopefully he’ll continue to work through what he needs to work through to hopefully make some amends.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what Bass might be planning for next steps.

“We’re still figuring out the right way to do that with the people that we have been talking to both in the organization and around the league,” Schneider said. “Knowing him, I think that he probably wants to be heard a little bit more than he was. So when that time comes, I’m sure he will.”

It also wasn’t clear what team resources Bass might be using and how they might be applied to his situation.

“We have strong community partners, as well as educational resources through Major League Baseball,” the Jays said in a statement. “Anthony is committed to doing the meaningful work necessary and we are exploring what that looks like. We will have more to share soon.”

Bass has played for six other teams over his 12-year big-league career. He spent the 2020 season in Toronto and was reacquired last season in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

Earlier this year, Bass sparked criticism when he tweeted to complain that a flight attendant had asked his pregnant wife to clean up popcorn their toddler dropped on the floor during a flight.

Bass has yet to record a decision this season in 21 appearances. He has a 4.26 earned-run average and has held opponents to a .225 batting average.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.

