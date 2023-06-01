Attempted grab-and-go robbery foiled by employees of Kitchener business

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say five men were arrested after a grab-and-go robbery was foiled by employees at a business in Kitchener on Wednesday.

According to a release, five men entered Connect Equipment on Huron Road near Trussler Road at around 11 a.m. and began to browse.

The men then grabbed $4,000 worth of equipment and made for the exits for a stolen vehicle parked outside, according to police.

They say employees were right behind the gang of thieves as they exited the store and one of the workers was almost hit by the fleeing stolen vehicle before it crashed into a tractor.

The employees were able to prevent the driver from escaping the scene but the other four took off on foot.

That was when officers arrived at the scene and took the driver into custody.

The four remaining men were tracked down with the help of the canine unit, according to police.

The incident was what also led to two schools (Jean Steckle Public School and Janet Metcalfe Public School) being placed under hold and secure.

Police say they also found heroin and crystal methamphetamine during their investigation.

They say that the men, who were from Brampton, Kitchener and Mississauga and were between the ages of 22 and 32, have all been charged with robbery.

They say one of the men, whose hometown was not listed, was also wanted by Niagara police and is facing a number of other charges including dangerous operation, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing police, possession of identity documents and breach of probation (three counts).

The man from Mississauga was also wanted by police in Durham, Niagara and Toronto in connection with more than 15 offences, according to police.