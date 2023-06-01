‘We got this’: Chief urges calm as Alberta wildfire threatens remote community

Send this page to someone via email

Evacuations are wrapping up in the northern Alberta community of Fort Chipewyan as a wildfire rages out of control just kilometres away.

In a video update, a helicopter can be heard as Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam addresses the camera.

“This is the last of the evacuees leaving our community,” he said, adding that crews helped about 1,000 people leave the hamlet.

Adam points the camera towards the trees, over which smoke is billowing.

“As you see in the background, we’ve got the fire burning,” said Adam.

“We’re going to stay behind and help protect community in ways that we can.

“Don’t worry. Don’t worry about anything. We got this.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wildfire MWF-025 is currently burning near Fort Chipewyan and is classified as out of control at approximately 8,600 hectares. Visit https://t.co/bipX8IBoLT for up-to-date information on the status of the wildfire. pic.twitter.com/QiKx2XVQTy — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) May 31, 2023

Samuel McDonald said he has lived in Fort Chip his whole life and has been helping with food and water for evacuees.

“I wanted to stay behind and help best I can until the very end,” said McDonald.

Some of his family members escaped by plane to Fort McMurray, 200 kilometres south, he said.

He said others had access to boats and felt they could stay longer.

“There’s a lot of people in town staying behind and they’re helping out,” he said.

McDonald said there’s a lot of smoke in the area but he can’t see the fire quite yet.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can see the plumes of smoke off in the distance in the morning when there’s no wind, there’s just straight smoke around, you can hardly see 500 metres.”

The hamlet is close to empty, he said, with only work trucks and volunteers left.

View image in full screen Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam helping coordinate the evacuation order in Fort Chipewyan, Alta. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Courtesy: Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation

In a video update on Wednesday afternoon, Adam addressed the camera with other leaders from the area.

“If you’re going to evacuate, evacuate now,” said Adam

“If you’re not going to evacuate from the community, you have to be part of the effort of either joining the local fire department or else going to Alberta Forestry Services to help in the efforts.”

The evacuation has been stymied by the lack of exits out of the community: in summer, after an ice road melts, the only way in and out is by boat or air.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Wildfire officials said they prepare year-round for this sort of evacuation.

“We recognize that such a remote community with only those two options to evacuate, we do work closely and early on with officials to ensure that we can get people out as quickly and safely as possible,” said Bre Hutchinson.

The wildfire has burned 8,600 hectares since being discovered on Sunday and is 10 kilometres away from the community of Fort Chipewyan.

1:48 Hundreds of people escape Fort Chipewyan by air or boat as wildfire intensifies

Josee St-Onge with Alberta Wildfire said the winds Wednesday were expected to be favourable for firefighters.

“We’re watching the wind very closely,” she said. “The forecast for today is that the winds would continue to push the fire away from the community.”

McDonald said if he was asked to help fight the fires, he would do so in a heartbeat.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ll do my best to remain calm,” he said.

“Sure, it’s stressful. I have that mentality of wait till the end.”

— with files from Nicole Stillger, Global News