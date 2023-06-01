Hamilton Tiger-Cats march into Montreal for CFL pre-season finale

Send this page to someone via email

Buoyed by a victory in their opening game of the Canadian Football League‘s exhibition season last week, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats make their way to Montreal to tangle with the Alouettes Friday night.

You can listen to the game on 900 CHML radio, starting with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and 30 minutes after the game ends, catch The 5th Quarter on CHML and live on CHML’s Facebook page.

The Ticats roared out to a 17-0 lead in the first half of their pre-season contest against the Toronto Argonauts last Saturday and held on to beat the defending Grey Cup champions 27-22.

However, many of the players who started last week will not dress for the Cats in Montreal.

Some of the notable starters who are getting the week off include quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, receiver Tim White, running back James Butler, and linebackers Simoni Lawrence and Jameer Thurman.

Quarterback Matthew Shiltz will get the start for the Ticats after he did not see any action last week. Shiltz, who played four seasons in Montreal before arriving in Hamilton, threw for 935 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions last year.

Rookie receiver Justin McGriff has had an impressive showing in training camp but will not make the trip to Montreal after what head coach Orlondo Steinauer called “an unfortunate accident” and will miss the entire 2023 season.

The imposing six-foot-six receiver made four receptions for 58 yards against the Argos.

Following this weekend’s final roster cuts, Hamilton will open the regular season on June 9 in Winnipeg.