Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats march into Montreal for CFL pre-season finale

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 1, 2023 4:03 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Buoyed by a victory in their opening game of the Canadian Football League‘s exhibition season last week, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats make their way to Montreal to tangle with the Alouettes Friday night.

You can listen to the game on 900 CHML radio, starting with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and 30 minutes after the game ends, catch The 5th Quarter on CHML and live on CHML’s Facebook page.

The Ticats roared out to a 17-0 lead in the first half of their pre-season contest against the Toronto Argonauts last Saturday and held on to beat the defending Grey Cup champions 27-22.

Story continues below advertisement

However, many of the players who started last week will not dress for the Cats in Montreal.

Some of the notable starters who are getting the week off include quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, receiver Tim White, running back James Butler, and linebackers Simoni Lawrence and Jameer Thurman.

More on Sports

Quarterback Matthew Shiltz will get the start for the Ticats after he did not see any action last week. Shiltz, who played four seasons in Montreal before arriving in Hamilton, threw for 935 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions last year.

Trending Now
Hamilton Tiger-Cats march into Montreal for CFL pre-season finale - image View image in full screen
Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Rookie receiver Justin McGriff has had an impressive showing in training camp but will not make the trip to Montreal after what head coach Orlondo Steinauer called “an unfortunate accident” and will miss the entire 2023 season.

The imposing six-foot-six receiver made four receptions for 58 yards against the Argos.

Story continues below advertisement

Following this weekend’s final roster cuts, Hamilton will open the regular season on June 9 in Winnipeg.

CFLHamilton newsCanadian Football LeagueMontreal AlouettesTicatsTiger CatsHamilton Tiger-CatsHamilton sportsAlouettes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers