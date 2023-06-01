Calgary police hope to reunite stolen jewelry with owners following investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested and charged a man they believe responsible for a series of break and enters in Calgary.

Police hope to return the items they found as a result of the investigation.

Police say investigators believe the break-ins happened between April 6 and May 3, when an unknown man broke into several homes throughout the city taking jewelry.

The Calgary Police Service says it launched an investigation on April 18 and executed a search warrant at two homes in Beddington Heights: one in the 0-100 block of Berkley Place N.W. and another in the 100 block of Bermuda Lane N.W. Police said several items were seized during those searches.

On May 6, 36-year-old Brian Josh Johnson was arrested and charged with:

four counts of break and enter

three counts of break and enter with intent

five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

three counts of failing to comply with a release order

19 Traffic Safety Act violations

Johnson is due to appear in court on June 14.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

The CPS is also looking to return the stolen items to their rightful owners and has posted some photos on its social media pages. Owners looking to be reunited with their belongings can call the CPS at 403-266-1234.

To ensure property is returned by police in the event it is lost or stolen, police shared the following tips: