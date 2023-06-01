Edmontonians encouraged to practice safety on, around North Saskatchewan River

Send this page to someone via email

With the arrival of summer-like weather, many people will be jumping into recreational activities – some may make use of the North Saskatchewan River to fill their time.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, Park Rangers from the City of Edmonton, Edmonton police, and the RCMP from Fort Saskatchewan and Devon are reminding people that rules and regulations are not there to prevent fun – they are there to ensure everyone is safe.

Last summer, EFRS rescued 75 people and animals on or near the river.

In addition, last year the Park Ranger Marine unit conducted 11 rescues.

As of May 18 this year, EFRS has already had 44 rescue events on or near water in Edmonton.

“The North Saskatchewan River is unpredictable and flow rates change rapidly, without notice,” said Ed Pitman, Acting Chief of Special Operations with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. “This presents a variety of dangers for those in or near the river, including dogs.

“It’s important to wear lifejackets, have a safety plan before you head out and take into account possible weather changes and currents, temperature and depth of the water.”

“No one plans for things to go wrong on the water, planning ahead can save your life,” said Insp. Barry LaRocque, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP. “Check the weather and the AB Rivers App before you go, tell friends where you’re going and always wear a personal floatation device (PFD).”

Under Transport Canada regulations, river users with a vessel of any kind must bring the required safety equipment along including a personal floatation device for each person, a throw bag, and whistle or sounding device. Any vessel found without personal floatation devices will be directed off the water for their own safety.

“Regardless of whether you are on an inner tube, paddle board, or floating island – if it floats, we treat it as a boat,” said Const. Derek Jones with the EPS Marine Unit. “River conditions are always changing, so having the right safety gear will help you enjoy the experience more fully and keep your head above water in an emergency.”

Before you leave

Some things to remember before heading out on or around the water:

inform someone what is the destination, companions, the route and what is the scheduled return time

check the weather and make sure it is safe to be out on the river – Environment Canada suggests if thunder roars to go indoors

know the depth and flow of the river – people can check information on the river at rivers.alberta.ca, and

remember to pack safety equipment, first aid kits and any personal items someone might need – make sure these items are in a waterproof bag.

Before entering the water

Ensure water conditions are good.

Make sure people’s swimming abilities are strong enough.

Ensure a person’s boat driving ability is suitable for the conditions.

Wear a lifejacket or other form of personal flotation device.

Make sure everyone is following the guidelines, regulations and bylaws in the area.

On the water

Know your limits and do not surpass them.

Ensure that no one is impaired.

If you see lighting – return to shore.

Make sure that other boats have a wide area while passing and if the boat turns sideways against an obstruction try to face the boat downstream to avoid tipping.

For safety requirements for any vessel on the water visit the City of Edmonton website.