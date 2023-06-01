Menu

Crime

Offender known to frequent London wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 2:04 pm
The bust of a man in a blue shirt on a white background. View image in full screen
Provincial police in Ontario say Matthew Daigneault is wanted for breaching his statutory release. supplied by OPP
Police in Ontario have released a photograph of an offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement or “ROPE” squad is looking for Matthew Daigneault, 36, who is known to frequent London and the surrounding area.

He is wanted as a result of his breach of statutory release, according to police.

Daigneault is serving a five-year, two-month, and 14-day sentence for drug, weapon, and impaired driving-related convictions.

He is six feet tall and 243 pounds with a receding hairline. Police say his head may be shaved.

Anyone with information can reach the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or call 911.

