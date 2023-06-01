City of Toronto lifeguards to return to supervise beaches on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says its lifeguards are set to return to the city’s beaches this weekend.

City officials said the lifeguards will be stationed at nine of its beaches starting on Saturday for its seasonal supervised beach program.

The lifeguards will be at designated swim areas seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. until the season ends on Monday, Sept. 4 at the following beaches:

Bluffer’s Park

Cherry/Clarke

Centre Island

Hanlan’s Point

Kew-Balmy

Marie Curtis Park

Sunnyside

Ward’s Island

Woodbine Beaches

However, the City said Gibraltar Point will be supervised beginning a little bit later on Saturday, July 1 until Sept. 4.

“City lifeguards are identifiable by their red and yellow uniforms and are stationed either in white rowboats in the water, along the shore or at a lifeguard stand,” officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Designated swim areas are marked between two red-over-yellow flags with a lifeguard stand marked ‘Lifeguard on Duty’ nearby.”

City-designated Blue Flag swimming beaches are:

• Bluffer’s Park Beach

• Centre Island Beach

• Cherry Beach

• Gibraltar Point Beach

• Hanlan’s Point Beach

• Kew-Balmy Beach

• Ward’s Island Beach

• Woodbine Beach

When it comes to water safety, the City said a green flag on the back of a lifeguard stand means its safe to swim. A yellow flag means swimming is permitted but to have caution due to waves and currents. A red flag means there is high hazard conditions and swimmers are discouraged from entering the water.

If there are no flags, the City said lifeguards are not on duty and people should not swim.