Crime

Garbage truck driver charged after truck hits overpass in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 10:53 am
A truck struck the Manulife overpass in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
A truck struck the Manulife overpass in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday morning. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police say they have charged a garbage truck driver in connection with an overpass collision on Charles Street in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

At around 8:50 a.m., police say a garbage truck, with its boom listed, hit the pedestrian overpass crossing Charles Street in the old Manulife building.

A pile of rubble could be seen under the pedestrian walkway that connects people from the buildings that Manulife Insurance once occupied on Wednesday morning.

Police say a structural engineer inspected the walkway and determined there was no structural damage.

They say a 52-year-old man was charged with careless driving in connection with the incident.

