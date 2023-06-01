Garbage truck driver charged after truck hits overpass in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say they have charged a garbage truck driver in connection with an overpass collision on Charles Street in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

At around 8:50 a.m., police say a garbage truck, with its boom listed, hit the pedestrian overpass crossing Charles Street in the old Manulife building.

A pile of rubble could be seen under the pedestrian walkway that connects people from the buildings that Manulife Insurance once occupied on Wednesday morning.

Police say a structural engineer inspected the walkway and determined there was no structural damage.

They say a 52-year-old man was charged with careless driving in connection with the incident.