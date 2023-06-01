Menu

Headline link
Canada

No deal yet on electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Stellantis says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2023 10:41 am
Stellantis plant deal: Ford says Ontario didn’t set a precedent by offering more money
Stellantis says there is no deal yet to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont.

Spokeswoman LouAnn Gosselin says they have yet to receive an official response to letters sent to the federal government.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday they were inching closer to a deal.

The federal government, Ontario, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution have been in heavy negotiations for a few weeks after the companies paused construction on their planned factory in a dispute over federal subsidies.

The negotiations have been stuck between what Canada thinks is fair and affordable and what the company believes it is due.

Trending Now

Stellantis has threatened to move the plant out of Windsor if it doesn’t get what it says it was promised by the federal government in an agreement reached in February.

Champagne has said he made an offer similar to what the federal government and Ontario gave Volkswagen for an electric vehicle battery plant in St. Thomas, Ont.

That deal could be worth up to $13 billion over 10 years.

OntariopoliticsOntario politicsFederal GovernmentWindsorTrudeau GovernmentFrancois-Philippe ChampagnestellantisStellantis EV plantOntario EV plantWindsor EV plant
© 2023 The Canadian Press

