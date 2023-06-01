Forest fire forces evacuation of hundreds of homes in northern Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

A raging forest fire forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes in northern Quebec as warm and dry weather conditions continue to bear down on parts of the province.

Evacuations were ordered in the southern half of Chapais, a municipality located about 500 kilometres north of Quebec City, as the situation worsened Wednesday evening. Local officials didn’t say how many people had to leave their homes, but the Chibougamau arena is open for displaced residents.

Urgence Québec said non-evacuated residences should take precautions against smoke from the fire. The agency said people should stay inside, close their windows and keep their pets indoors.

Chapais municipal officials took to Facebook early Thursday to say both the elementary and high school overseen by the Centre de Services Scolaire de la Baie-James are closed for the day.

Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency, known as SOPFEU, has a ban on open fires in forested areas across the province. It was extended Tuesday to include Montreal and surrounding regions.

Multiple wildfires are burning across Canada, including in Nova Scotia and Alberta.

— with files from The Canadian Press