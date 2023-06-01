Menu

Fire

Forest fire forces evacuation of hundreds of homes in northern Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 10:10 am
Click to play video: '‘Only going to get hotter’: Canada’s wildfire season off to fierce start'
‘Only going to get hotter’: Canada’s wildfire season off to fierce start
It's still spring, and more than 100 wildfires are already raging across Canada. Eric Sorensen reports on what fuelled the early start to the 2023 wildfire season, what could make western North America more vulnerable to fires, and the trends scientists have noticed over the past decade.
A raging forest fire forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes in northern Quebec as warm and dry weather conditions continue to bear down on parts of the province.

Evacuations were ordered in the southern half of Chapais, a municipality located about 500 kilometres north of Quebec City, as the situation worsened Wednesday evening. Local officials didn’t say how many people had to leave their homes, but the Chibougamau arena is open for displaced residents.

Urgence Québec said non-evacuated residences should take precautions against smoke from the fire. The agency said people should stay inside, close their windows and keep their pets indoors.

Chapais municipal officials took to Facebook early Thursday to say both the elementary and high school overseen by the Centre de Services Scolaire de la Baie-James are closed for the day.

Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency, known as SOPFEU, has a ban on open fires in forested areas across the province. It was extended Tuesday to include Montreal and surrounding regions.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple wildfires are burning across Canada, including in Nova Scotia and Alberta.

— with files from The Canadian Press

