Water declared safe to drink in Meaford, state of emergency remains in place

Residents in Meaford have officially been given the all-clear to use their water again after a “do-not-consume” advisory was issued on Sunday.

City officials declared the “do-not-consume” advisory over Wednesday night after receiving confirmation from the Grey Bruce medical officer of health, Dr. Ian Arra, that the water from the municipal water system was safe to drink.

While the advisory has been lifted, the municipality says the state of emergency remains in place.

The municipality issued the emergency Sunday following concerns about contaminants leaching into the ground and the water supply in Georgian Bay around Johnny B’s Automotive and Car Care following the fire.

The fire broke out at the shop on Sykes Street North on Thursday, destroying the building.

As of 6:30 p.m. today, the do-not-consume advisory for the Meaford water system has been lifted. Click here to read the news release: https://t.co/nurcGhR6nD pic.twitter.com/njbmiUBIg8 — Meaford (@Meaford) June 1, 2023

“We appreciate the patience of the community during do-not-consume advisory and commend our residents for their supportive and collaborative spirit as we moved through this challenge,” says Rob Armstrong, chief administrative officer for the municipality.

Arra determined the water was safe to drink after sample results from the municipal water system returned negative for potential contaminants.

The Ministry of Health and Grey Bruce Public Health required test results from four sets of samples taken from the municipal water system over a 72-hour period to determine that the drinking water quality meets provincial standards.

Residents can return to using the municipal water as they would normally, including providing tap water to pets and using water to brush teeth, wash produce, make infant formula, and make ice cubes.

In consultation with public health, the municipality has also decided to lift the advisory to avoid swimming in Georgian Bay, meaning residents can once again enjoy the water.

The Municipality of Meaford continues to be under a state of emergency based on ongoing concerns about soil contamination and other site remediation issues.

The municipality says a state of emergency should not affect residents at this time, but it does provide the municipality more powers and authority to deal with the consequences of the fire on Sykes Street on May 25.

“The Municipality continues to work with experts in the contamination field, source water protection agencies and the provincial government to address these ongoing concerns,” it said in a statement.