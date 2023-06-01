Menu

Crime

Eight vehicles torched in Montreal early Thursday: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2023 8:30 am
Two suspicious fires broke out overnight in Montreal. Thursday, June 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Two suspicious fires broke out overnight in Montreal. Thursday, June 1, 2023. TVA
Eight vehicles in the Montreal boroughs of Lachine and Saint-Laurent were set on fire early Thursday.

At around 1:30 a.m., a 911 call was placed reporting four vehicles on fire in the parking lot of a business on Pacific Avenue near Montreal-Toronto Boulevard in Lachine.

According to police, the fire was brought under control before it could spread to adjacent buildings. No accelerants were found at the scene, and no suspects have been identified.

Less than an hour later, at around 2:25 a.m., a second 911 call was made reporting four more vehicles on fire in the back lot of a business on Lebeau Boulevard near Gince Street in Saint-Laurent. Signs of an accelerant were found at the scene.

All eight vehicles were destroyed by the flames. No suspects have been identified, and no motive for the attacks has been released.

Police have not connected the two incidents.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

FireArsonSuspectCarLachineSaint-LaurentaccelerantLebeau boulvard
© 2023 The Canadian Press

