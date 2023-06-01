Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Crime

One man left in critical condition following violent assault: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2023 7:07 am
One man in critical condition following violent assault. Wednesday, May 31, 2023. View image in full screen
One man in critical condition following violent assault. Wednesday, May 31, 2023. TVA
A 50-year-old man is fighting for his life following a violent assault that occurred in a restaurant parking lot Wednesday night in Montreal.

At around 10:15 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting an injured man in the parking lot of the iconic Orange Julep in the Côte-des-Neiges borough.

According to police, a conflict between the victim and several individuals deteriorated into a physical assault by one of the suspects. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim, who was found unconscious, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A security perimeter was established, witnesses were met by police, and local surveillance video will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

