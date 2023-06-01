One man left in critical condition following violent assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old man is fighting for his life following a violent assault that occurred in a restaurant parking lot Wednesday night in Montreal.

At around 10:15 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting an injured man in the parking lot of the iconic Orange Julep in the Côte-des-Neiges borough.

According to police, a conflict between the victim and several individuals deteriorated into a physical assault by one of the suspects. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim, who was found unconscious, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A security perimeter was established, witnesses were met by police, and local surveillance video will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.