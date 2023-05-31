‘I want justice’: Rally held as B.C. teen’s death remains under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Cowichan Tribes and others came together on Vancouver Island on Wednesday to call for justice and safer streets after the death of a teenage girl.

The Walk for Justice was in memory of 15-year-old Carsyn Seaweed, who was found May 15 near the Trans-Canada Highway in a semi-conscious state under what police called “suspicious circumstances.”

She later died in hospital.

Participants in Wednesday’s march question the initial investigation and are calling on the province and municipal officials to do more to ensure public safety.

“Being here just makes it real for me. I gave my daughter her last hug right over there,” Carsyn’s mom Marie Seaweed told Global News.

“I just want justice for my daughter. I want to find out who did that to her. Who left her there? Because someone meant for her to be there.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:08 Community gathers to call for justice following death of teen girl

Initially, the RCMP said there was no criminality involved in her death but following an outcry by the community and Seaweed’s family, North Cowichan Duncan RCMP said in a release last week that the teen was found under suspicious circumstances and a criminal investigation is underway.

“The investigation was never closed, whatsoever,” RCMP Insp. Chris Bear told a rally last Friday. “And so, that was a miscommunication that I apologize for, I apologize for the family and the community.

“And we’re doing everything that we can. ”

1:11 RCMP investigating death of teen girl near Duncan, B.C.

Seaweed said her daughter was just a beautiful 15-year-old girl who loved her family and siblings.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was so funny. She always made me laugh and I always miss that laugh. I miss that laugh and I miss talking to her.”

RCMP said the investigation into the teen’s death continues.