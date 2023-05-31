Regina Farmers’ Market vendors left wondering about the future

Send this page to someone via email

There are few places busier on a Wednesday or Saturday morning in the summer than the Regina Farmers’ Market.

The Pat Fiacco Plaza has been the market’s home for nearly 50 years, but road construction in downtown Regina will push the market to a new location in 2024.

The construction will take place on 11th avenue and will see the road completely dug up from Broad Street to Albert Street, meaning the only access to Cornwall Street will be from the Pat Fiacco Plaza.

The Regina Farmers’ Market has been in search of a new home, and vendors have been left wondering where that new home could be.

“I’m not sure where they are going to move us or what’s going to happen. But wherever we go, the farmers market is going to do great because we have a lot of support from the community,” said Dawson Cameron, who sells organic wild rice at the market, and has been there since 2012.

Kassidy Vuckovic, Baba’s Dough Box vendor, said she feels the move from the plaza will be a big hit for vendors.

“I think it will slow it down quite a bit,” she said. “When we do winter markets or indoor markets … it gets very slow.”

On Saturday, June 3, the City of Regina will set up shop in the market to hear people’s feedback on the Scarth Street revitalization project — the project affecting the farmer’s market.

Holly Laird, the executive director of Regina Farmers Market, said the team is currently working with the city to find a suitable location for the market.

She said staying downtown isn’t out of the cards just yet.

“We would love to stay downtown if we can make it work,” Laird said. “But we’re not totally sure about next year and what the options are going to be.”

This year also marks the first-ever Thursday market, which will be held at a separate location from June to August.

A “Satellite” market will be held at Horizon Station Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering vendors and consumers one more chance to come together.

Many vendors, however, regardless of where the market is held, share one view on the future.

“We plan to be here as long as the farmers market is around,” Cameron said.