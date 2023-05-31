Menu

Work to implement N.S. shooting inquiry recommendations gets underway

Local

National

Crime

Thousands of dollars worth of equipment and food stolen from Calgary Marathon finish line

By Ryan White Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 7:10 pm
Runners make their way next to Enmax Park in the first kilometres of the 2023 Calgary Marathon. View image in full screen
Runners make their way next to Enmax Park in the first kilometres of the 2023 Calgary Marathon. Facebook/Calgary Marathon
Calgary police are investigating a weekend theft and vandalism spree on the Stampede grounds that they say took place in the hours leading up to the Calgary Marathon.

Officers were initially called to Enmax Park within Stampede Park for reports that wire and equipment was stolen in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 27.

According to police, a group cut several fiber optic cables and helped themselves to numerous items including tents, electrical generators and nutrition that was to be provided at aid stations along the racecourse.

Several items were later found scattered on Scotsman’s Hill near the northeast corner of the Stampede grounds, but most, including the two generators, have yet to be recovered.

Police say the total value of the stolen goods and the estimated damage combined exceeds $25,000.

Among the damaged items was the digital finish line arch, but repairs, including replaced components, were completed before the races started.

Security was increased Saturday night into Sunday morning, the day the Calgary Marathon was held.

This was the first year the marathon used Enmax Park as the finish line. Previous editions had runners crossing the timing mat on the tarmac within the secured confines of the Stampede Grandstand, now called GMC Stadium.

Stampede ParkCalgary MarathonENMAX ParkCalgary Marathon finish lineCalgary Marathon theftCalgary Marathon vandalismmarathon stolen generators
