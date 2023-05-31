2 men charged, SIU involved amid Fort Erie child exploitation investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Fort Erie, Ont., men are facing charges in a child pornography investigation that’s now also under the microscope of the province’s police watchdog.

Niagara police allege one of the men was involved in the “online sexual exploitation of children” in which several electronic devices were seized during the search of a residence in the town’s east end last March.

Detectives say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) became involved after an interaction with the accused during an arrest at a different residence Monday.

The 54-year-old, identified in a Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) release, was arrested about two weeks after a warrant for his arrest was issued and a week after he was added to Niagara’s Most Wanted List.

He’s facing three charges in all, connected to possession of and accessing child pornography.

Another Fort Erie man of the same age was also arrested and accused of aiding the other in avoiding arrest.

The NRPS says the child exploitation probe, which began in June 2022, is still ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.