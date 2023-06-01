Applications for vacant Waterloo public school board positions open

Send this page to someone via email

The application forms for those looking to fill the vacant Waterloo Region District School Board trustee positions went live on Wednesday.

The applications are part of a process approved by trustees on Monday to fill the positions that opened up earlier this month when Woolwich/Wellesley trustee Fred Meissner died and Waterloo/Wilmot trustee Marie Snyder resigned due to medical issues.

Those seeking office will have until 4 p.m. on JUne 15 to apply for the positions.

Once the applications close, they will be reviewed by the current trustees who will rank them in order of preference.

As many as 10 candidates for each riding will then be asked to present at the June 28 board meeting where the replacements will be chosen.