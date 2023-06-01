Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Applications for vacant Waterloo public school board positions open

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 8:24 am
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. View image in full screen
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The application forms for those looking to fill the vacant Waterloo Region District School Board trustee positions went live on Wednesday.

The applications are part of a process approved by trustees on Monday to fill the positions that opened up earlier this month when Woolwich/Wellesley trustee Fred Meissner died and Waterloo/Wilmot trustee Marie Snyder resigned due to medical issues.

Those seeking office will have until 4 p.m. on JUne 15 to apply for the positions.

Trending Now

Once the applications close, they will be reviewed by the current trustees who will rank them in order of preference.

As many as 10 candidates for each riding will then be asked to present at the June 28 board meeting where the replacements will be chosen.

More on Canada
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterlooCambridgeWaterloo Region District School BoardWRDSBWaterloo school newsCambridge school newsKitchener school newsWaterloo / WilmotWaterloo school trustee vacancyWoolwich / WellesleyWRDSB vacancy
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers