Ottawa man, 21, charged in connection with double homicide investigation in Pembroke: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man from Ottawa has been arrested in connection with a double homicide investigation in Pembroke, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said on May 22, just before 3 a.m., officers were called to a residence on Mackay Street, where two people were found with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the two people were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced deceased.

According to police, another person was found dead in the immediate area of the scene.

“Investigators believe the victims were targeted,” police said in a news release.

The deceased have been identified as 16-year-old Noah Nathaniel Annis and 16-year-old Alando Omario Davidson, both from Mississauga.

According to police, both boys died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a third 16-year-old from Mississauga sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.

On Tuesday, officers said a 21-year-old Ottawa man was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempting to commit murder using a firearm.

Officers said the accused appeared in court on Wednesday and has been remanded into custody until he is scheduled to appear again in June.

Anyone with information is asked to contactp police or Crime Stoppers.