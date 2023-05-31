Calgary police gathering opinions on new ‘ghost decaled’ vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service wants to hear opinions from Calgarians about its new “ghost decaled” vehicles.

In April, the CPS unveiled two new prototypes equipped with new law enforcement technology: one painted white and one painted black. The exterior features lighting integrated into roof rails and windows and low on the doors.

The vehicles (dubbed KITT vehicles) no longer have the telltale light bar on top, but the sides are marked by “phantom” decaling that matches the colour of the vehicle.

CPS vehicles currently are all black with doors, light bars on top and yellow decaling identifying them as police vehicles. Unmarked police vehicles are designed to look like civilian vehicles.

The interior of the vehicle also aims to free up space for officers, replacing the laptop with a mobile device.

Story continues below advertisement

A/Sgt. Dan Cook told Global News in April that the new cars are designed to bring all CPS products, services and software onto a mobile platform.

Cook said other police agencies are trying out the high-tech, monochromatic vehicles, but he believed Calgary is Canada’s first police service to try out police vehicles in this configuration.

Now the CPS wants to hear from Calgarians about what they think about the new vehicles. The police launched an online survey on Wednesday and all Calgarians are encouraged to fill it out.

“As we continue our work on becoming a leading police service in Canada, we want our community to be part of our transformation,” a CPS spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“We understand that the relationship between the police and the community is a vital one, and we value your input and feedback as we strive to continually improve our services.

“We believe that a strong partnership between the police and the community is the key to a safe and prosperous city, and we look forward to working together with you to achieve this goal.”

— with files from Adam Toy, Global News.