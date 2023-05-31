Menu

Crime

B.C. woman’s family finds ‘some relief’ as remains found 12 years after disappearance

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 3:19 pm
Madison Scott, 20, was reported missing after her tent and truck were found in 2011. Her body has been discovered on a rural property near Vanderhoof.
The family of Madison Scott has released a statement after news broke earlier this week that the woman’s remains were found 12 years after she went missing.

“Since May 28, 2011, we have been focused to find Maddy,” the family said through the B.C. RCMP. “While there is some relief that Maddy has been found, we are left with many questions that now has us motivated to find answers to truly bring Maddy home.

“The emotions that we have experienced since Sunday cannot be summarized. However, we are once again astonished at the outpour of support that we have received from family, friends and our communities. This support has been unwavering since day 1, which we are forever grateful, and truly believe that it is the reason that Maddy has been found. As a family, we now have the opportunity to allow Maddy to rest although nothing has yet been planned.”

Scott was reported missing on May 29, 2011 in Vanderhoof after last being seen around 3 a.m. the previous day.

Her remains were found on a rural property in Vanderhoof, a district municipality in central B.C.

She had been at Hogsback Lake celebrating a friend’s birthday, police said.

Investigators were executing a search warrant at the property on the east side of Vanderhoof and are expected to be at the site as long as necessary, police said in a statement.

The B.C. RCMP major crime unit is leading the investigation, with support from Vanderhoof RCMP.

No charges have yet been laid in the case.

“We trust that with patience, persistence and belief that we will receive answers, and remain motivated to achieve closure,” the Scott family said.

“We encourage anyone that has information that may further the investigation into Maddy’s disappearance to bring this forward to the RCMP. Please call the Tipline: 778-290-5291.
We are extremely appreciative for the continued support but kindly ask for privacy through these times.”

More on Crime
